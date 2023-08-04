Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luis Robert, with a slugging percentage of .425 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.551) and total hits (109) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 106 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 27 of them (25.5%), and in 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had at least one RBI in 36.8% of his games this year (39 of 106), with more than one RBI 14 times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (15.1%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.267
|AVG
|.267
|.324
|OBP
|.316
|.594
|SLG
|.516
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|31
|53/11
|K/BB
|78/11
|2
|SB
|10
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.70 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.70, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .260 batting average against him.
