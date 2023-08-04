Jeimer Candelario and his .571 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (215 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 104 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .274 with 51 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Candelario enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .667.
  • In 64.7% of his games this year (66 of 102), Candelario has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (33 of 102), with two or more RBI 16 times (15.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 46.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (12.7%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 48
.750 AVG .272
.786 OBP .351
1.000 SLG .511
3 XBH 22
0 HR 10
1 RBI 29
0/2 K/BB 45/18
0 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, May 5, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
