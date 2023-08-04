The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.447 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .250 with 78 walks and 55 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 91st in the league in slugging.

Happ has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 106 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (9.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28.3% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .238 AVG .262 .363 OBP .399 .399 SLG .437 18 XBH 19 6 HR 6 30 RBI 20 61/38 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings