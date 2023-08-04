Elvis Andrus -- with a slugging percentage of .385 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on August 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is batting .204 with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks.

Andrus has recorded a hit in 35 of 71 games this season (49.3%), including 11 multi-hit games (15.5%).

In 71 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

In 11 games this year (15.5%), Andrus has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 38 .257 AVG .160 .333 OBP .236 .324 SLG .232 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 22/11 K/BB 23/10 4 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings