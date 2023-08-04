Daria Kasatkina 2023 National Bank Open Odds
Daria Kasatkina will face Elena Rybakina next in the National Bank Open quarterfinals. Kasatkina's odds are +1400 to take home the trophy from Stade Iga.
Kasatkina at the 2023 National Bank Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 4-13
- Venue: Stade Iga
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Court Surface: Hard
Kasatkina's Next Match
On Friday, August 11 at 8:15 PM ET, Kasatkina will play Rybakina in the quarterfinals, after defeating Marie Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.
Kasatkina is listed at +160 to win her next contest against Rybakina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Daria Kasatkina Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +3300
- National Bank Open odds to win: +1400
Kasatkina Stats
- Kasatkina beat Bouzkova 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
- In 23 tournaments over the past year, Kasatkina has gone 36-21 and has won one title.
- Kasatkina is 18-13 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.
- Kasatkina, over the past 12 months, has played 57 matches across all court types, and 20.1 games per match.
- On hard courts, Kasatkina has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, and 19.4 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has been victorious in 49.1% of her return games and 60.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts over the past 12 months, Kasatkina has claimed 48.3% of her return games and 57.5% of her service games.
