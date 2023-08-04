Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .806 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 53rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 55th in slugging.
- Swanson is batting .263 with four homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 60 of 95 games this season (63.2%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.7%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 39 of 95 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.289
|AVG
|.240
|.354
|OBP
|.344
|.495
|SLG
|.408
|20
|XBH
|15
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|20
|47/18
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Braves allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried (2-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.08 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, May 5, the left-hander threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
