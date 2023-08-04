The Chicago Cubs (56-53) bring a three-game win streak into a matchup versus the Atlanta Braves (69-37), at 2:20 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Max Fried (2-1) for the Braves and Kyle Hendricks (4-5) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-5, 3.61 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (4-5) takes the mound first for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.61 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .241 against him.

Hendricks is aiming to record his fourth straight quality start in this matchup.

Hendricks is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (2-1) will take the mound for the Braves, his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, May 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, throwing six innings and giving up five earned runs.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.08 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across five games.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his five chances this season.

