The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ take the field at Wrigley Field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Cubs are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Braves (-165). An 8.5-run over/under has been listed for the game.

Cubs vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023

2:20 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -165 +140 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 21 wins in the 50 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago is 4-7 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 58 of its 109 chances.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-27 26-26 22-26 34-27 36-38 20-15

