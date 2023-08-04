Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Braves - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Braves Player Props
|Cubs vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Braves Odds
|Cubs vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Braves
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .315 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- Bellinger is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in 59 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (42.3%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 78 games this year, and more than once 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|36
|.317
|AVG
|.314
|.365
|OBP
|.368
|.559
|SLG
|.511
|21
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|7
|31
|RBI
|20
|28/12
|K/BB
|24/13
|9
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (115 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Fried (2-1) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, May 5, the lefty threw six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.08, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.