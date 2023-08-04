The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger (.463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

Bellinger is batting .315 with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

Bellinger is batting .318 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in 59 of 78 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has homered in 19.2% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 33 games this year (42.3%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (12.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46 of 78 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 36 .317 AVG .314 .365 OBP .368 .559 SLG .511 21 XBH 12 9 HR 7 31 RBI 20 28/12 K/BB 24/13 9 SB 6

