The Chicago Cubs, including Christopher Morel (.409 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

In 66.7% of his 66 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 16 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 25.8% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Morel has an RBI in 31 of 66 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 56.1% of his games this season (37 of 66), with two or more runs eight times (12.1%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .274 AVG .275 .319 OBP .356 .532 SLG .550 15 XBH 15 8 HR 9 31 RBI 21 47/9 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

