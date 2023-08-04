Aryna Sabalenka begins the National Bank Open in Montréal, Quebec following a nice run at the Wimbledon, falling to Ons Jabeur in the semifinals. Sabalenka's opening match is against Petra Martic (in the round of 32). Sabalenka is +350 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Stade Iga.

Sabalenka at the 2023 National Bank Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: August 4-13

August 4-13 Venue: Stade Iga

Stade Iga Location: Montréal, Quebec

Montréal, Quebec Court Surface: Hard

Sabalenka's Next Match

Sabalenka will face Martic in the round of 32 of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, August 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +450

National Bank Open odds to win: +350

Sabalenka Stats

Sabalenka is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Wimbledon, to No. 6-ranked Jabeur, 7-6, 4-6, 3-6.

In 16 tournaments over the past year, Sabalenka has gone 50-15 and has won a pair of titles.

Sabalenka is 30-10 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Sabalenka, over the past year, has played 65 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.1 games per match.

Sabalenka, in 40 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.2 games per match and won 57.5% of them.

Sabalenka, over the past 12 months, has won 76.5% of her service games and 39.1% of her return games.

Sabalenka has won 40.2% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 74.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

