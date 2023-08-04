Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Andrew Benintendi (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 107 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .345.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- In 74 of 98 games this year (75.5%) Benintendi has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In 98 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in 23 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (5.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|53
|.298
|AVG
|.264
|.370
|OBP
|.325
|.375
|SLG
|.352
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|31/18
|6
|SB
|5
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, one per game).
- Allen (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.70 ERA in 80 1/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went six innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
