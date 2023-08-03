The New York Yankees and Houston Astros will send Clarke Schmidt and Cristian Javier, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs face off on Thursday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:15 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in MLB play with 148 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York ranks 18th in baseball with a .403 slugging percentage.

The Yankees have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

New York ranks 21st in runs scored with 467 (4.3 per game).

The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.2 times per game, the ninth-best mark in the majors.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

New York's 3.92 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.242).

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in Major League Baseball with 138 home runs.

Fueled by 325 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 13th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 518 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.321).

The Astros have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Houston averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Houston has pitched to a 3.76 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Astros rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.268 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Schmidt (7-6 with a 4.39 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 22nd of the season.

His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Schmidt has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Schmidt is looking for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Javier (7-2) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He has nine quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Javier has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Orioles W 8-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Wells 7/30/2023 Orioles L 9-3 Away Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/31/2023 Rays L 5-1 Home Jhony Brito Tyler Glasnow 8/1/2023 Rays L 5-2 Home Carlos Rodón Zach Eflin 8/2/2023 Rays W 7-2 Home Gerrit Cole Shane McClanahan 8/3/2023 Astros - Home Clarke Schmidt Cristian Javier 8/4/2023 Astros - Home Luis Severino Hunter Brown 8/5/2023 Astros - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. J.P. France 8/6/2023 Astros - Home Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez 8/7/2023 White Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Dylan Cease 8/8/2023 White Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Touki Toussaint

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians W 2-0 Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Home Ronel Blanco Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Nestor Cortes Jr. 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón 8/8/2023 Orioles - Away Framber Valdez Grayson Rodriguez 8/9/2023 Orioles - Away Cristian Javier Jack Flaherty

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.