How to Watch the White Sox vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 3
A couple of hot hitters, Marcus Semien and Luis Robert, will try to keep it going when the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
White Sox vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.
- Chicago is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The White Sox's .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Chicago ranks 25th in the majors with 447 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.
- The White Sox rank 20th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.
- Chicago has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.
- White Sox pitchers have a 1.380 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-3) for his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Cleveland Guardians on Friday.
- Toussaint has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.
- In five starts this season, Toussaint has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of four innings per appearance.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Xzavion Curry
|7/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|7/30/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/1/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Andrew Heaney
|8/2/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-1
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Dane Dunning
|8/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Touki Toussaint
|Max Scherzer
|8/4/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Logan Allen
|8/5/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Aaron Civale
|8/6/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|-
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Gerrit Cole
|8/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Touki Toussaint
|Clarke Schmidt
