Thursday's game at Globe Life Field has the Texas Rangers (62-46) going head-to-head against the Chicago White Sox (43-66) at 2:05 PM (on August 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rangers will give the nod to Max Scherzer (9-4, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Touki Toussaint (1-3, 3.50 ERA).

White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 2:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 matchups.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (32.9%) in those games.

Chicago has been listed as an underdog of +200 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 25 offense in MLB, scoring 4.1 runs per game (447 total runs).

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.65) in the majors this season.

White Sox Schedule