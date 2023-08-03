Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (23.9%).
- He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 88), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this season (40.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|47
|.234
|AVG
|.267
|.322
|OBP
|.338
|.335
|SLG
|.438
|10
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|18
|41/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.84).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.
