The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki (.300 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Reds.

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Suzuki is hitting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this season (63.6%), with multiple hits on 21 occasions (23.9%).

He has homered in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (eight of 88), and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30.7% of his games this year, Suzuki has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 36 times this season (40.9%), including five games with multiple runs (5.7%).

Home Away 41 GP 47 .234 AVG .267 .322 OBP .338 .335 SLG .438 10 XBH 16 3 HR 6 19 RBI 18 41/19 K/BB 54/21 2 SB 3

