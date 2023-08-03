Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Reds.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 100 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.
- He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 44 games this year (44.0%), including 14 multi-run games (14.0%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|46
|.303
|AVG
|.251
|.359
|OBP
|.302
|.442
|SLG
|.354
|18
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|2
|35
|RBI
|23
|28/16
|K/BB
|30/12
|14
|SB
|10
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 153 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Weaver (2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .306 batting average against him.
