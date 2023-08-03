The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .533 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-6) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 32 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 100 games this year, with more than one hit in 34.0% of them.

He has homered in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Hoerner has driven home a run in 34 games this season (34.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 44 games this year (44.0%), including 14 multi-run games (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .303 AVG .251 .359 OBP .302 .442 SLG .354 18 XBH 14 6 HR 2 35 RBI 23 28/16 K/BB 30/12 14 SB 10

Reds Pitching Rankings