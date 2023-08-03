Gavin Sheets -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .214 with four doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.
  • Sheets has picked up a hit in 36 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.3%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 20.5% of his games this season, Sheets has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored a run in 17 of 78 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 40
.183 AVG .241
.264 OBP .311
.280 SLG .417
3 XBH 9
3 HR 5
13 RBI 13
23/11 K/BB 19/10
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 4.17 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (122 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Scherzer (9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- while pitching for the New York Mets -- the righty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals on Friday, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 4.01, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .240 batting average against him.
