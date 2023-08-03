On Thursday, Eloy Jimenez (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

2:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 19 walks while batting .278.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 75.3% of his 73 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Jimenez has an RBI in 32 of 73 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 32 of 73 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 36 .306 AVG .250 .340 OBP .305 .451 SLG .479 11 XBH 16 5 HR 8 24 RBI 23 31/8 K/BB 36/11 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings