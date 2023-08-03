On Thursday, Dansby Swanson (.784 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his most recent game against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .265 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Swanson has picked up a hit in 59 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

Looking at the 94 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (14.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Swanson has picked up an RBI in 34 games this season (36.2%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (11.7%).

He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .289 AVG .240 .351 OBP .344 .492 SLG .408 19 XBH 15 9 HR 7 31 RBI 20 46/17 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

