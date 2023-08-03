Oddsmakers have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Taillon Stats

Jameson Taillon (5-6) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 19th start of the season.

He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Taillon has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 5.0 7 6 5 6 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 119 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.333/.401 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 103 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.355/.499 so far this year.

Candelario has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .667 with four doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 4-for-4 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 106 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.357/.463 on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has put up 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 19 stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.347/.472 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

