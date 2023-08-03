The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 2:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks while batting .246.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 69 of 99 games this year (69.7%), including 20 multi-hit games (20.2%).

He has homered in 13.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 38 games this year (38.4%), Vaughn has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (14.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39 games this year (39.4%), including three multi-run games (3.0%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 50 .256 AVG .237 .333 OBP .299 .478 SLG .371 20 XBH 18 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 32/15 K/BB 51/14 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings