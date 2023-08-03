Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- with an on-base percentage of .279 in his past 10 games, 65 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 3 at 2:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.344) this season, fueled by 105 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 30th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- In 75.3% of his games this season (73 of 97), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 27 of those games (27.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 97 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has an RBI in 23 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 40 times this season (41.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (7.2%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.298
|AVG
|.261
|.370
|OBP
|.323
|.375
|SLG
|.351
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|29/18
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 122 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Scherzer (9-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.
- The righty last pitched for the New York Mets on Friday, when he threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 39-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to his opponents.
