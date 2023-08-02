Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .286 with 10 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Gomes is batting .474 with one homer during his last outings and is on a nine-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 72 games this season, Gomes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29 games this year (40.3%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26 of 72 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.299
|AVG
|.273
|.336
|OBP
|.318
|.470
|SLG
|.446
|10
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|20
|RBI
|21
|23/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.