The Texas Rangers (61-46) and the Chicago White Sox (43-65) will match up on Wednesday, August 2 at Globe Life Field, with Dane Dunning starting for the Rangers and Dylan Cease taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (8-4, 3.36 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (4-4, 4.15 ERA)

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 67 games this season and won 40 (59.7%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a record of 25-17 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (59.5% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 1-2 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have won in 23, or 33.3%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious nine times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+210) Luis Robert 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 3rd

