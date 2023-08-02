White Sox vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 2
Wednesday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (61-46) against the Chicago White Sox (43-65) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on August 2.
The probable pitchers are Dane Dunning (8-4) for the Rangers and Dylan Cease (4-4) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
White Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 2-7.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Chicago and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 23, or 33.3%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This year, Chicago has won nine of 31 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Chicago scores the 24th-most runs in baseball (446 total, 4.1 per game).
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.59 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 27
|Guardians
|L 6-3
|Dylan Cease vs Tanner Bibee
|July 28
|Guardians
|W 3-0
|Touki Toussaint vs Xzavion Curry
|July 29
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|July 30
|Guardians
|L 5-0
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 1
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jesse Scholtens vs Andrew Heaney
|August 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Dane Dunning
|August 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Max Scherzer
|August 4
|@ Guardians
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Logan Allen
|August 5
|@ Guardians
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Aaron Civale
|August 6
|@ Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 7
|Yankees
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Gerrit Cole
