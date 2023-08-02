The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.317 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .245.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (50 of 83), with multiple hits 24 times (28.9%).

He has gone deep in one of 83 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

Anderson has driven in a run in 18 games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.5% of his games this year (27 of 83), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.4%) he has scored more than once.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .221 AVG .263 .250 OBP .312 .275 SLG .305 5 XBH 8 1 HR 0 9 RBI 10 32/6 K/BB 43/13 2 SB 9

Rangers Pitching Rankings