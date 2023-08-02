Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Seby Zavala -- hitting .071 with two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is batting .152 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Zavala has had a hit in 18 of 57 games this season (31.6%), including multiple hits five times (8.8%).
- He has gone deep in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15.8% of his games this year, Zavala has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17.5% of his games this season (10 of 57), with two or more runs three times (5.3%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.171
|AVG
|.136
|.234
|OBP
|.181
|.186
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|26/6
|K/BB
|40/4
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Dunning (8-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
