Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Nick Madrigal (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .280 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks.
- Madrigal has had a hit in 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 53 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in 13 games this season (24.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.4%).
- In 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), he has scored, and in five of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|.283
|AVG
|.278
|.353
|OBP
|.333
|.380
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|11
|9/4
|K/BB
|7/4
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 148 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 4.34 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
