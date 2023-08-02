Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 108 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .553.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is seventh in slugging.
- In 67.6% of his 105 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 25.7% of his games in 2023 (27 of 105), and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Robert has an RBI in 39 of 105 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season (52 of 105), with two or more runs 16 times (15.2%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.267
|AVG
|.266
|.324
|OBP
|.316
|.594
|SLG
|.518
|31
|XBH
|27
|15
|HR
|14
|29
|RBI
|31
|53/11
|K/BB
|77/11
|2
|SB
|10
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.20 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
- Dunning (8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7).
