The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and 21 walks while batting .205.

In 50.0% of his games this season (35 of 70), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (15.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in two of 70 games played this year, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 15.7% of his games this season, Andrus has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 games this season (21.4%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .257 AVG .161 .333 OBP .237 .324 SLG .234 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 11 RBI 9 22/11 K/BB 23/10 4 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings