Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .778 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is batting .266 with 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 61st in slugging.

In 58 of 93 games this year (62.4%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

Looking at the 93 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (14.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 35.5% of his games this season (33 of 93), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 37 of 93 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 47 .291 AVG .240 .355 OBP .344 .484 SLG .408 18 XBH 15 8 HR 7 30 RBI 20 43/17 K/BB 55/27 1 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings