Dansby Swanson leads the Chicago Cubs (54-53) into a matchup against the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) a game after homering twice in a 20-9 victory over the Reds. It starts at 8:05 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (8-7) to the mound, while Brandon Williamson (3-2) will get the nod for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.75 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.34 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Smyly

The Cubs will hand the ball to Smyly (8-7) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.75 ERA this season with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 21 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Smyly has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 21 chances this season.

Drew Smyly vs. Reds

The Reds are batting .253 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (12th in the league) with 121 home runs.

The Reds have gone 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 RBI in 9 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 14th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing batters have a .247 batting average against him.

Williamson enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Williamson will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 outings this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Cubs

He will match up with a Cubs offense that ranks 12th in the league with 934 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .417 (11th in the league) with 127 total home runs (13th in MLB play).

Williamson has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out three against the Cubs this season.

