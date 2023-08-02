The Chicago Cubs (54-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) will square off on Wednesday, August 2 at Wrigley Field, with Drew Smyly pitching for the Cubs and Brandon Williamson taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Cubs have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (8-7, 4.75 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (3-2, 4.34 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cubs' game against the Reds but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Reds with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $16.67.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Cody Bellinger get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 29, or 56.9%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a 10-7 record (winning 58.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 38, or 48.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 18-20 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Cubs vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160) Ian Happ 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.