How to Watch the Cubs vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2
The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer hit the field at Wrigley Field against Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB action with 127 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 11th in baseball, slugging .417.
- The Cubs have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.256).
- Chicago is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging five runs per game (539 total).
- The Cubs are fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.
- The Cubs strike out nine times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago has a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.277).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Smyly (8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Smyly has recorded five quality starts this year.
- Smyly has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year heading into this outing.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/28/2023
|Cardinals
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/29/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Adam Wainwright
|7/30/2023
|Cardinals
|L 3-0
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Steven Matz
|7/31/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Andrew Abbott
|8/1/2023
|Reds
|W 20-9
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Ben Lively
|8/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Brandon Williamson
|8/3/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luke Weaver
|8/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Max Fried
|8/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Bryce Elder
|8/6/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Charlie Morton
|8/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Kodai Senga
