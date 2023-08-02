Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Reds are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Cubs (-140). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 10 runs.

Cubs vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -140 +115 10 -105 -115 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been favored on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've gone 29-22 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Chicago has a record of 14-9 (60.9%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Cubs a 58.3% chance to win.

Chicago has combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times this season for a 57-46-4 record against the over/under.

The Cubs have a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-27 26-26 22-26 32-27 35-38 19-15

