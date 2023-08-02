Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Christopher Morel (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Reds.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .275 with 11 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Morel is batting .368 during his last outings and is riding a nine-game hitting streak.
- Morel has had a hit in 43 of 64 games this season (67.2%), including multiple hits 15 times (23.4%).
- In 16 games this season, he has gone deep (25.0%, and 6.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.3% of his games this year (29 of 64), with two or more RBI 13 times (20.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|32
|.276
|AVG
|.275
|.317
|OBP
|.356
|.517
|SLG
|.550
|13
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|21
|44/8
|K/BB
|40/13
|3
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Williamson (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.34 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
