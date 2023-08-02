The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn is hitting .248 with 23 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Vaughn enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Vaughn has gotten a hit in 69 of 98 games this season (70.4%), with multiple hits on 20 occasions (20.4%).

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.8% of his games this year, Vaughn has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .256 AVG .241 .333 OBP .303 .478 SLG .377 20 XBH 18 10 HR 3 29 RBI 29 32/15 K/BB 49/14 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings