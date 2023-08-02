Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Benintendi (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .344 this season while batting .279 with 36 walks and 50 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 26th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 96 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 96 games played this year, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Benintendi has driven home a run in 23 games this year (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 5.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 40 of 96 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|51
|.298
|AVG
|.263
|.370
|OBP
|.323
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|13
|XBH
|14
|0
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|20
|31/19
|K/BB
|28/17
|6
|SB
|5
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.36 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.36), 24th in WHIP (1.187), and 58th in K/9 (5.7).
