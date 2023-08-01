On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .251 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.

Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 52.9% of his games this year (45 of 85), with at least two hits 18 times (21.2%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (23.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (9.4%).

In 24.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.7%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .233 AVG .265 .292 OBP .335 .350 SLG .406 8 XBH 12 3 HR 5 7 RBI 22 26/8 K/BB 40/16 0 SB 0

