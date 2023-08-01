Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 87 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.0% of them.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (29.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.0%).
- In 35 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|47
|.229
|AVG
|.267
|.320
|OBP
|.338
|.314
|SLG
|.438
|9
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|18
|40/19
|K/BB
|54/21
|2
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 141 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Lively (4-6) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.76 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
