The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Ben Lively TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .249 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 87 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.0% of them.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (8.0%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (29.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (8.0%).

In 35 of 87 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 47 .229 AVG .267 .320 OBP .338 .314 SLG .438 9 XBH 16 2 HR 6 17 RBI 18 40/19 K/BB 54/21 2 SB 3

