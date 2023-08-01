Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Rangers - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala (batting .071 in his past 10 games, with two walks), battle starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .154 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- In 32.1% of his 56 games this season, Zavala has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has an RBI in nine of 56 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 17.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.4%.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.171
|AVG
|.140
|.234
|OBP
|.185
|.186
|SLG
|.372
|1
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|26/6
|K/BB
|38/4
|1
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 121 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 21st of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.62 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.62 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .244 to his opponents.
