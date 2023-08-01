On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Ben Lively. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Reds.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Ben Lively

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 90 hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 106th in slugging.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 60.2% of his games this year (62 of 103), with more than one hit 23 times (22.3%).

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Happ has picked up an RBI in 27.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 35.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.7%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .228 AVG .262 .345 OBP .399 .353 SLG .437 14 XBH 19 4 HR 6 27 RBI 20 58/33 K/BB 50/40 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings