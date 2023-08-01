Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson and his .571 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Reds.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Ben Lively
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson has 94 hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .263 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 74th in the league in slugging.
- Swanson has gotten a hit in 57 of 92 games this year (62.0%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (28.3%).
- In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Swanson has driven home a run in 32 games this year (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 39.1% of his games this season (36 of 92), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|47
|.287
|AVG
|.240
|.352
|OBP
|.344
|.449
|SLG
|.408
|16
|XBH
|15
|6
|HR
|7
|25
|RBI
|20
|42/17
|K/BB
|55/27
|1
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.62).
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.3 per game).
- Lively makes the start for the Reds, his 12th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.76, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
