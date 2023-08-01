Oddsmakers have set player props for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Justin Steele Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Steele Stats

The Cubs' Justin Steele (11-3) will make his 20th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Steele will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th.

Steele Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 27 6.0 5 1 1 4 3 vs. Cardinals Jul. 21 6.1 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jul. 16 6.0 10 6 6 6 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 6.0 9 3 3 5 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 30 6.1 3 0 0 6 1

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 115 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .278/.333/.396 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 16 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 46 RBI (89 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .313/.365/.535 so far this year.

Bellinger enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double and two walks.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Steer Stats

Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI (103 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He has a .271/.358/.453 slash line on the year.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

