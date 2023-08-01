Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and Cincinnati Reds (59-49) going head to head at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (11-3) for the Cubs and Ben Lively (4-6) for the Reds.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.
  • The Cubs have won 28, or 56%, of the 50 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Chicago has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
  • Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 519 total runs this season.
  • The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 27 @ Cardinals W 10-3 Justin Steele vs Miles Mikolas
July 28 @ Cardinals W 3-2 Hayden Wesneski vs Jordan Montgomery
July 29 @ Cardinals W 5-1 Jameson Taillon vs Adam Wainwright
July 30 @ Cardinals L 3-0 Kyle Hendricks vs Steven Matz
July 31 Reds L 6-5 Marcus Stroman vs Andrew Abbott
August 1 Reds - Justin Steele vs Ben Lively
August 2 Reds - Drew Smyly vs Brandon Williamson
August 3 Reds - Jameson Taillon vs Luke Weaver
August 4 Braves - Kyle Hendricks vs Bryce Elder
August 5 Braves - Marcus Stroman vs TBA
August 6 Braves - Justin Steele vs Charlie Morton

