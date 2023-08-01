The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Ben Lively

Ben Lively TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.

Morel enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .389.

In 66.7% of his 63 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has driven in a run in 29 games this season (46.0%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 32 .279 AVG .275 .322 OBP .356 .523 SLG .550 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 27 RBI 21 43/8 K/BB 40/13 3 SB 1

