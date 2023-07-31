Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 80 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes has nine doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 12 walks while batting .278.
- Gomes will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 71 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (11.3%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (39.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (14.1%).
- He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|38
|.283
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.318
|.451
|SLG
|.446
|9
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|21
|22/6
|K/BB
|25/6
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott (6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 1.90 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .184 to opposing hitters.
