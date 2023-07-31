On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .252 with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 40 walks.

In 64.0% of his games this year (55 of 86), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (23.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 25 games this year (29.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (8.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (40.7%), including four multi-run games (4.7%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .235 AVG .267 .329 OBP .338 .322 SLG .438 9 XBH 16 2 HR 6 16 RBI 18 38/19 K/BB 54/21 2 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings