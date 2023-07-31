Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Monday, Nick Madrigal (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal is hitting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and seven walks.
- Madrigal has picked up a hit in 32 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 51 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Madrigal has had an RBI in 12 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year (35.3%), including multiple runs in five games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|24
|.279
|AVG
|.278
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.372
|SLG
|.361
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|11
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/4
|3
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
